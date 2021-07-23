YouTuber sends AirTag to Tim Cook, Elon Musk and North Korea, here is what happened next

In an interesting turn of events, a YouTuber gifted one of Apple's newly launched products, an AirTag, to Apple's CEO Tim Cook. Not only him, but he also sent another to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The YouTuber then made a video to narrate what happened when he sent AirTags to Cook, Musk and North Korea. Apple had launched AirTag- a small tracking device to locate lost items, this year. The device can be used tied to a purse, or you can even attach it to your dog's collar. However, some people like to use things in an unconventional way and send it to powerful people.

As per the 9to5Mac report, a YouTuber, who runs the channel Megalang, sent one AirTag to Tim Cook and another to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He seemed to be on a gifting spree, so he sent one AirTag to North Korea as well. The AirTags were shipped from Frankfurt in Germany and the YouTuber was able to locate the devices using Fine My Network. He could track the devices when they reached the DHL facilities, airports and left for different countries

The YouTuber revealed in his video that the AirTag which was sent to Tim Cook stayed at Apple Park in Cupertino for six weeks before it was sent back to the location from where he was sent. Not just the device, Apple had also sent a letter addressed to the YouTuber along with the device.

The letter read:

Dear Jonathan,

Thank you for sharing about your project for Apple AirTags. We're delighted to hear about creative uses for AirTags and how they can improve our customers' lives. As you can imagine, Mr Cook receives hundreds of letters each month from customers like yourself. Unfortunately, he is unable to respond to every request. But we hope you continue to enjoy your AirTag as it returns from its unique journey across the world!

It was also reported that the AirTag sent to Elon Musk had reached SpaceX headquarters and remained there for two weeks. However, Tesla wasn't as impressed with the YouTuber as Apple was, so there was no letter for Jonathan from Musk. The AirTag was later spotted at a recycling centre in Castaic, California. The AirTag sent to North Korea never made it to the Kim Jong-un-led country. It was mistakenly shipped to South Korea, but the Find My Network app couldn't detect the exact locations to local regulations.