Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits, here is his goodbye email sent to Zomato staff

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned. Gupta is leaving the company just a day after Zomato announced it was shutting down grocery delivery, a service that Gupta reportedly launched earlier. Gupta had joined Zomato in 2015. A few years later in 2018, he was made the company's chief operating officer.

While in his email -- now posted on Zomato's website -- Gupta said that he was leaving because his life was taking a new turn, news website MoneyControl cited some unnamed sources to say that his departure came after he had a fall-out with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.

In his reply to Gupta's internal email, Goyal wrote: "(Gupta) will be sorely missed."

Here is the full email Gaurav Gupta sent to Zomato staffers following his resignation.

All,

I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future.

I have always been asked this question - where does all this energy come from and what keeps you going? Answer is simple and very unique to us - from all you amazing people and how this bunch comes together to create magic.

I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life - the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it's time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don't think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now.

I couldn't have asked for more - I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person. I won't be able to stay away from all of you and you will see me around and in action every once in a while. How can I not be there for the town halls - aisa to ho hi nahin sakta ??

Thank you Deepi for making me a part of this journey. I will always cherish the amazing times we have had together. I have learnt a lot from you all along and I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine.

A big hug to MG (Mohit Gupta), Akshant, Akriti and RG (Rahul Ganjoo) for being such amazing pals on this journey.

Love you all. Do what you do best - create magic. Super proud of all of you.

GG

In reply to this email: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal replied (according to the company):

Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward.

Thank you for being a better friend to me than anyone else I've ever had. I can't yet imagine everyday life at Zomato without you. You will be sorely missed. All the best!