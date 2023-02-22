Zomato will start delivering freshly cooked home style meals at Rs 89 only 

Living away from home? Soon you will no longer have to worry about poorly-cooked meals from restaurants. Zomato, which is a popular food delivery app, has announced that it will start delivering fresh homely meals crafted by real home chefs at affordable prices. The new addition is called "Zomato everyday" and it replaces the 10-minute delivery feature that Zomato had previously rolled out. Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas in Gurgaon, with its price starting from as low as Rs 89.

"Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality. And with Zomato, ordering is a breeze – simply browse the menu, customize your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes," Zomato said in a blog post.

The new addition is especially useful for people who live far far away from their homes and don't enjoy cooking. Eating every day from hotels can give rise to several stomach issues. However, with Zomato's latest initiative, one gets access to home-cooked food and it will also not make a hole in your pocket. Zomato has announced that its home-cooked meals will come at a starting price of Rs 89. The ride-hailing giant has collaborated with home chefs to facilitate delivery of home-cooked meals.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to order home-cooked meals.

– Download the Zomato app on your smartphone.

– Open the app.

– Browse the menu, go to the Explore section.

– You can select from a wide range of options provided under the Everday tab.

– Customise your meals.

– Get a home cooked meal delivered to you for around Rs 89. The price is not inclusive of the delivery charges. However, if you buy Zomato Gold, you can skip paying the delivery fee if you are ordering from nearby outlets.

In January 2023, Zomato relaunched its loyalty program, Zomato Gold. The subscription plan was launched at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. The price of the annual plan hasn't been revealed yet. The online food delivery platform has announced offering several benefits under the subscription plan.



