TCL launches new 2020 range of 4K and 8K QLED smart TVs, price starts at Rs 45,990

Highlights TCL has launched new range of QLED TVs in India

The new QLED TVs are available in 4K and 8K panel options

The price of the TVs start at Rs 45,990

TCL has launched a range of new QLED TVs in India that start at an aggressive price of Rs 45,990. The company has launched a number of new TVs, including the C715, C815, and X915 which range from 50 inches to 85 inches and differ not only in size but also specifications and features.

While there are slight differences here and there, all of these QLED TVs are being positioned as premium offerings with support for features such as HDR, hands-free far-field voice recognition, and more.

Of the three TVs, the most expensive is the X915 which comes with a 75-inch 8K screen at Rs 2,99,990. The most affordable is the C715 that's priced at Rs. 45,990 for the entry 50-inch variant. The bigger 55-inch model comes at Rs 55,990, while the 65-inch one is being sold for Rs. 79,990. The C815 starts at 69,990 for 55-inch TV. There's a 65-inch model which will retail for Rs 99,990, and a 75-inch model that will sell for Rs 1,49,990.

All the new TCL TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie and are compatible with HDR content up to the Dolby Vision standard. There's also far-field voice recognition for Google Assistant. Other features include support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio formats, as well as AI features that allow the TV to work with IoT devices.

The TVs come with The X915 and C815 models come with Onkyo soundbars and MEMC (120Hz on 65-inch and above models). The X915 also brings with itself IMAX-certification. The C715 TVs on the other hand get 30W of sound output through a dual-speaker system.