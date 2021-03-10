TCL P725, first Android 11-based TV in India launched at starting price of Rs 41,990

Highlights TCL P725 was India's first Android 11 TV.

The TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

TCL TV also gets in-built Chromecast.

TCL has launched India's first Android 11 TV P725 on Wednesday afternoon. The smart television comes with an external camera for video calling and will be available in four different sizes, at a starting price of Rs 41,990. The TV is also equipped with advanced features like MEMC, Dolby Vision & Atmos, hands-free voice control 2.0, etc. TCL first announced the P725 at CES 2021 along with other TCL TVs such as the C825 and C725.

The company has also launched 2021 Healthy Smart AC Ocarina during the same event. The AC comes with B.I.G Care & UVC Sterilization Pro which is claimed to remove more than 98.66% bacteria.

TCL P725 price in India

As mentioned, the smart TV comes in four sizes, ranging between 41-inch and 65-inch. The biggest model will be the first to go on sale via Amazon India. The prices for all models are as follows -

43-inch - Rs 41,990

50-inch - Rs 56,990

55-inch - Rs 62,990

65-inch - Rs 89,990

TCL P725 features and specifications

The TCL P725 is the first smart TV to come with Android 11 in India. It is claimed to provide access to over 7000 apps and more than 7 lakh shows at one place. TCL is shipping the TV with an external camera that can be plugged to take video calls via Google Duo. The TV features AiPQ Engine and MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation).

The TCL P725 is a 4K TV with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with in-built Chromecast which allows users to mirror photos, videos, and music directly from their devices. There is also Google Assistant which gives users hands-free control to switch channels, set reminders, and explore streaming services via simple voice commands.

The TV is also equipped with TCL Channel 3.0 which displays custom content from different platforms including Hotstars, Netflix, MX Player, Docubay, Epic On, and more. For connectivity, the TV comes with two USB ports, three HDMI ports and Bluetooth 5.0.