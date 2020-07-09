Tinder begins testing video chat to make dating easier during pandemic

Highlights Tinder on Wednesday announced that it has begun testing Face to Face video chatting feature.

Tinder says that a call can only be made if two people have liked each other on the app

The video chat can be disabled at any point in time if either of the party feels unsafe.

Popular dating app Tinder now wants to make dating possible and easier for its users in the times of coronavirus. The company on Wednesday announced that it has begun testing Face to Face video chatting feature. Tinder in a blog post said that it will roll out the video chat test feature for some of its members in the US, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile.



With dating apps gaining low traction due to the coronavirus pandemic, this move by Tinder will surely help the app regain its users. The company also stressed that while developing the feature that had taken full cognizance fo the security and privacy of the users.

"One answer was clear when we were developing Face to Face, though: our Trust and Safety Team should build it. We prioritize safety in everything we do and understand that putting yourself out there and meeting new people requires a certain level of both control and comfort. So we built our feature with some thoughtful tweaks that help it stand out from your typical video experience. And no, you don't have to worry about unwanted calls," Tinder said in a blog post.

The new feature once rolled out will be pretty easy to use. Tinder has listed down a few points about how the feature would function

 Tinder says that a call can only be made if two people have liked each other on the app. It can also be processed if there's a match and it certainly cannot be a one-sided thing. "We want to make sure you're on the same page with video: so Face to Face is enabled on a match-by-match basis. Once the conversation is flowing and you're ready to show you're interested in a Face to Face, tap the video icon. The feature won't be enabled until you've both opted in. And don't worry: it doesn't tell your match when you toggle it on," the blog reads.

 The video chat can be disabled at any point in time if either of the party feels unsafe.

Once the call is over, Tinder will individually get in touch with the user about how it went

It is important to note that feature is currently under development and there hasn't been an official rollout yet. Tinder will add more updates and features to it before making it available for users across the globe.