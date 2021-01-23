Twitter relaunches profile verification process

Highlights After three years, Twitter has reopened the profile verification process.

After three years, Twitter has reopened the profile verification process. Twitter had stopped verifying accounts on November 16, 2017 following the outrage over the verification of the profile of a white supremacist. However, now the portal is open for everyone to submit their verification requests. The micro-blogging site had opened a portal for feedback in December 2020 regarding the verification process.

Announcing the move, Twitter had said in a blog, "We are excited to relaunch public applications for verification in 2021 through a new, self-serve application process that will be available on the Account Settings page on the web and in-app. The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting material."

So in order to apply for a blue tick, Twtter user will have to go to the Account Settings menu, then tap on the Request Verification option. The user will have to confirm his identity and provide various links to verify his identity and details related to his work. People who can apply for verification should belong to the following categories including Government, Companies, brands and organizations, News organizations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.

Twitter had also shared that it will start removing badges from inactive accounts from January 22. "As part of our new verification policy, we'll remove verification badges from inactive and incomplete accounts starting tomorrow, January 22. We've reached out directly to those who need to take action to stay verified."

Twitter had earlier said in a blog that said it will use both automated and human review processes to verify accounts on the micro-blogging site. "We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process. We'll share more details about the application process soon," it added.

Twitter had stopped the verification process in 2017 following the outrage over the verification of the profile of a white supremacist. The company clarified that verifying is not a form of endorsement and Twitter does not endorse anybody by adding a blue badge next to their profile. However, Twitter continued to verify users despite the pause but the process was internalized.

Earlier in November, Twitter opened its portal for suggestions regarding the verification from users. The company revealed that in their public feedback period they received more than 22,000 survey responses.

