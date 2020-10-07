US lawmakers say Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple are anti-competition, Big Tech disagrees

Highlights In a 449-page report, a US Senate committee calls big tech companies monopolies.

The Senate report targets Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.

Tech companies say that the committee findings rely on inaccurate allegations.

In a first-of-its kind report a US Senate Committee has alleged that the four big tech companies, which are Google, Apple, facebook and Amazon, are "kind of monopolies" last seen decades ago. The report that comes after testimonies of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, note that the big tech companies are monopolies similar to the ones seen in the era of "the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons."

The 449-page report by the US House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee says that these companies "wield their dominance in ways that erode entrepreneurship, degrade Americans' privacy online, and undermine the vibrancy of the free and diverse press."

The tech companies, obviously, disagree. A Google spokesperson in the US told media that the report relies on "outdated and inaccurate allegations from commercial rivals" and noted that the solutions offered by the Senate Committee would "cause real harm to consumers".

Apple too issued a similar statement. "We have always said that scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate but we vehemently disagree with the conclusions reached in this staff report with respect to Apple. Our company does not have a dominant market share in any category where we do business," apple said in a statement.

Amazon, in a blog, called the findings in the report that took 16-months to prepare "fringe notions." The company wrote on its blog, "Misguided interventions in the free market would kill off independent retailers and punish consumers by forcing small businesses out of popular online stores, raising prices, and reducing consumer choice and convenience.

The report, however, was clear that it sees the tech companies indulging in monopolistic practices. It said that the practices followed by the tech companies have led to "less innovation, fewer choices for consumers, and a weakened democracy."

"To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons," the report notes. "By controlling access to markets, these giants can pick winners and losers throughout our economy. They not only wield tremendous power, but they also abuse it by charging exorbitant fees, imposing oppressive contract terms, and extracting valuable data from the people and businesses that rely on them."

The report slammed the leadership of tech companies for evading the questions asked during Senate hearings. It said their answers were "often evasive and non-responsive, raising fresh questions about whether they believe they are beyond the reach of democratic oversight."