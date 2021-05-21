US moves to curb Bitcoin and crypto transfers, wants high-value transactions reported to IRS

Highlights US Treasury Department will now require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more reported to the IRS.

The latest clampdown on the crypto market is to curb tax evasion in the US.

India is also reportedly mulling a policy to ban cryptocurrency in the future.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are soaring, but so are the concerns around them among the governments of different nations. The US Treasury Department has announced a new tax compliance rule for crypto owners, in what may be a clampdown on the crypto markets and transactions in the country. The Treasury has said it will need transactions worth $10,000 or higher using cryptocurrencies to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS. The US government already requires intimation to the IRS for cash transactions of the value of $10,000 or more, but since the crypto market is ballooning in terms of volume, there is a bigger problem of tax evasion.

"Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the Treasury Department said in a release. The US government body, although, did mention that cryptocurrency is a small share of existing business transactions in the US. The new rule is meant to put a restraint on these transactions before they grow in volume across the US, given the nature of the currency. There is a looming concern about illegal activities, as well, the Treasury has pointed out in its comprehensive report.

Bitcoin, however, showed a little impact on its price, paring off $3,000 from its price after the announcement. But there was an uptick of 5.7 per cent later in the day.

The clampdown on the crypto market was imminent. Several Wall Street analysts have over the past few days warned about the cryptocurrency regulation that the Treasury and the Securities and Exchange Commission were likely planning. Although the Treasury's announcement is not entirely bad for the crypto market in the US, it will certainly put a check on high-value transactions. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now accepted on a growing number of online platforms, allowing the transfer of digital money to anyone with a crypto account.

Meanwhile, in India, the government has been mulling a new law that will likely ban the smashing cryptocurrency Bitcoin and several others, such as Dogecoin, which has seen a monumental surge in its price because Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk -- who has emerged as the most influential entity for the crypto market -- will not stop tweeting. The laws, according to some reports, are meant to completely block crypto transactions in the country, as well as penalise miners and traders in India. But until a regulation for cryptocurrencies comes into effect, the crypto market in the country has been growing rapidly.

The biggest contributors to this growth are the crypto exchanges, such as WazirX and CoinSwitch Kuber. And while that is all hunky-dory for India's crypto market, these exchanges are not immune to fluctuations. A sudden surge in the volume of transactions can cause them to crash and become unresponsive. After China extended its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies saw a steep dip in their price, causing a rush on Indian exchanges. According to WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty, the platform saw 400 per cent more traffic during this commotion than the previous month.