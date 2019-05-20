WhatsApp new beta update brings 'Night Mode' and redesigned emojis

WhatsApp is bringing the dark mode back after much delay; however, it will now be called Night Mode instead. The new Night Mode is still being tested and therefore the company hasn't enabled it yet for the users. At the moment, the Facebook-owned messenger is adding the compatibility for the chats list, status and calls sections. There are several advantages of having a 'Night Mode' other than it being easier on the eyes and offering a striking new look. It also saves the battery of your device, especially on the phones having OLED displays.

As per the initial leaks, WhatsApp is implementing the new mode section wise. The work on the Contact Picker and Contact Info section is complete. The work on the Group Info is not completed yet but the work is still in progress.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also redesigning emojis. As a user, if you're looking for something different you will get that with the new set of emojis. The redesign will affect 155 emojis and will be available in the next WhatsApp beta 2.19.139 update. According to WABetainfo, the new emoji layout will be available in the next Google Play Stable release and in the next web update as well. As per the leak, WhatsApp has fully redesigned some emojis, but for others, they just applied some small changes. The new emojis are already live in the latest beta release.

Earlier, WhatsApp improved the layout of 357 emojis in the 2.18.384 beta update, and 21 emojis in the 2.19.21 version.

WhatsApp tests its new features on its beta app. To try out the unreleased features, you can become a beta tester for WhatsApp by using Google Play. Just search for the app on the Play Store and scroll down to the bottom of the page were it reads, "Become a beta tester". Press the "I'm in" tab and choose "Join". From here on WhatsApp will push beta updates to your device.

Earlier last week, WhatsApp reported a bug in its code which allowed attackers to install surveillance software on any device. The bug used WhatsApp's voice calling feature to install the software.