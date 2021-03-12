WhatsApp will let users change playback speed of voice messages in future

Highlights WhatsApp is testing a bunch of new features to enhance the user experience.

The latest feature that WhatsApp was spotted testing is the ability to change the playback speed of voice messages.

The feature like many other features is still under development.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp was spotted testing the change playback speed of voice messages. "WhatsApp is finally testing an option to change the playback speed for voice messages. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android." The feature has not appeared in the beta build as the WhatsApp features tracker has not shared any screenshots of the feature yet.

For the unversed, the feature that WhatsApp is working on is already available in Telegram. The messaging app does give you the option to speed up the voice message. Users can increase the speed up to "2X" to save time while listening to the voice messages. Don't know how useful or time-saving the feature is but WhatsApp could roll out this Telegram-like feature soon.

Apart from this, WhatsApp was also spotted testing support chat threads which will let users report issues from within the app. As per the Wabetainfo report, WhatsApp is testing Support Chat Threads that will let users report bugs directly to WhatsApp using the chatbox. "As previously announced, WhatsApp is working on "Support Chat Threads": they will help you and WhatsApp to manage bug reports. Support Threads are verified end-to-end encrypted chats and they'll be closed after the issue is fixed," the wabetainfo read. The feature will be rolled out in future iOS and Android updates.

The feature would let users converse with WhatsApp support. The chat window will be closed once WhatsApp is able to resolve the issue reported by the user. The feature is currently being developed and could be rolled out in future updates.

WhatsApp is also working to protect your chat backups from intruders. The new feature that WhatsApp is working on makes it impossible for any third-person to hack into a user's WhatsApp chats backed up on third-party cloud platforms like Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp will reportedly allow users to encrypt their backup with a password, and neither WhatsApp nor Google will be able to see the content.