Xiaomi Mi 11 live image leaks ahead of launch, reveals design details

Highlights Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 in January 2021.

The phone could come with a quad camera set-up.

It has been confirmed to get the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi is working on a new Snapdragon 888 chipset totting smartphone the Mi 11 -- and possibly the Mi 11 Pro. If reports are to be believed, the phone is set for a January 2021 launch, and ahead of its release leaks about it have started to come in thick and fast.

The latest being an image of the device shared on Weibo which appears to reveal the design of the phone partially. While not revealing the full design, the image does show the back camera set-up of the phone, along with revealing it in the black colour.

The image has since been removed, however, not before a copy of it was taken by eager fans. The image shows the Mi 11 in Black color. While there is no guarantee that the image in question is of the final device or a prototype or a test model, it does almost confirm that the phone will bear a quad-camera set-up in a square module.

Apart from this, there's nothing that the image reveals, however, we know a lot about the device already courtesy of the information revealed by the company and leaks originating from the web. The Mi 11 has been confirmed to be among the first devices in the world to make use of the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The information was revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun, who confirmed that the Mi 11 will feature the chipset at launch. He made the announcement via a special message during Qualcomm's first Keynote at the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Apart from this, the latest leaks say that much like the Mi 11 Pro which is expected to sport a curved display, the Mi 11 will also get a curved screen. The phone is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design, although there is no clarity on whether it will support Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution.

Further, leaks suggest the Mi 11 will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here could be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom.

Other than this, there's little else we know about the device, however, as we mentioned above it is now confirmed that the phone will get the 5G capable Snapdragon 888 mobile platform that will bring with itself new AI chops and also gaming technologies such as support for 3rd-gen Elite Gaming from Snapdragon. A Geekbench listing has also suggested that the Mi 11 could come with at least 6GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.