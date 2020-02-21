Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update now said to be coming in March, delay due to Coronavirus epidemic

Highlights The Mi A3 might start getting Android 10 update from March.

Do you have a Xiaomi Mi A3? Are you eagerly waiting for the Android 10 update on it? Well, there's some news regarding this and it may not be good. The Xiaomi Mi A3 may get (read 'may') the Android 10 update in March. That said, this release timeline may not be applicable to the Indian variants and you can thank the Coronavirus epidemic for that. The information comes this time from Xiaomi's official Twitter handles in France and India.

In a recent set of exchanges on Twitter, Xiaomi France reached out to one A3 user, saying that the Mi A3 will be getting the Android 10 update in March. There is still no exact rollout date and Xiaomi says that they are ensuring an "optimal deployment" in order to deliver a quality update. In another Twitter thread, the Mi India Support handle says that the Android 10 update rollout has been delayed due to the Coronavirus situation in China. Unlike its French counterpart, Xiaomi India did not mention any release timeline for the update. The tweet was deleted shortly, which raises further concerns regarding the update rollout.

The Mi A3 and its Android 10 update are now becoming an interesting affair in the world of smartphones. There have been reports of the Mi A3 getting an Android update since the last few months but the dates keep on coming and going - the Android 10 update is yet to see the face of the Mi A3. When Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 last year, it announced that the A3 would be among the first few phones to get the Android 10 update given that it belongs to the Android One programme.

However, Xiaomi ended up giving the Android 10 update to its MIUI based phones before the Mi A3. The Mi A3 belongs to the Android One programme and it is supposed to get timely Android updates as well as security patches. Sadly, that's not the case and the Mi A3 enjoys the same luck as other affordable phones from Xiaomi. Most of the Mi A3's rivals from Nokia and Motorola are on Android 10.

The Android 10 update brings a lot of improvements with regards to security, data privacy, UI refinement and an easier gesture navigation system. Google has also started seeding the early developer previews of Android 11 to its new Pixel smartphones. Hence, it is definitely sad to see the A3 stuck on an older version of Android despite running on a completely stock version of Android.

The Mi A3 still sells in India starting at a price of Rs 11,999 and comes in three colour variants. Some of the highlights on the Mi A3 include a 48-megapixel main camera assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera as well as a depth camera for the back, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 4050mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging and a premium glass body.