Xiaomi's MIUI 12 running foldable phone leaked in live photos

Highlights Xiaomi is tipped to launch a new foldable display phone.

The new foldable phone has been leaked in live images.

Xiaomi's is tipped to launch multiple foldable phones this year.

The last two years have seen a number of new foldable phones launched in the market. Multiple phone makers have been working on foldable phones, with some even managing to launch commercially viable products. And it appears Xiaomi is also working hard to join the list, with the company reportedly in the final legs of launching a new foldable phone in the market.

As per reports coming out of China, a new foldable device was spotted in the hands of a user inside a subway in China. The device looks quite similar to the one that was showcased by Xiaomi's VP a few years ago. However, this one appears to bring with itself a bigger display than the one we had seen before. The new device appears to be covered by a protective casing and by looks of it seems to be an engineering prototype of the final device.

Interestingly, the leaked pictures show the phone running MIUI12 OS and also using a similar in-folding screen as we had seen on the Galaxy Z Fold. This makes sense as in the past we've heard rumours about Xiaomi's foldable phones using UTG (ultra-thin flexible glass) technology from Samsung. Apart from this, rhe images also show the phone could be quite bulky even when folded. But that's something we can not be sure of by just looking at the pictures.

Earlier, trusted tipster Ross Young had claimed that Xiaomi will launch three new foldable devices next year. Young had also claimed that the next foldable phone to arrive in the market could be from Xiaomi. He had also said that the brand is expected to unveil foldable phones with designs such as out-folding, an in-folding, and a clamshell. Further, he had claimed that the out-folding foldable phone from Xiaomi will be like the Huawei Mate X and could feature a display of around 8 inches.

Interestingly, it is not the first time we are hearing about a foldable phone from Xiaomi. In fact, earlier in the year we had read a report by XDA Developers talking about a foldable Xiaomi device codenamed "Cetus". The publication had found evidence for the device in the MIUI 12 beta.

It had also claimed that the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset and a 108-megapixel camera. For now, there isn't any other detail available about "Cetus". However, our belief is that the device will launch sometime this year and as such more details about it will start to emerge in the next few weeks. For now, however, we can only wait and watch and hope the information that eventually comes in is worth the wait.