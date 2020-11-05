YouTube refuses to remove video claiming Trump's victory in US elections

Highlights YouTube has refused to remove a video that has claimed that Donald Trump has won the US presidential elections.

The video was posted by pro-Trump network One American New Network declared Trump as the winner. The video was titled "Trump Won. MSM hopes you don't believe your eyes." YouTube has said that the video does violate its advertisement guidelines but it does not violate its content policies. However, YouTube has removed all the ads from the video, the Verge reports.

"Our Community Guidelines prohibit content misleading viewers about voting, for example, content aiming to mislead voters about the time, place, means or eligibility requirements for voting, or false claims that could materially discourage voting," a YouTube spokesperson told Tech Crunch.

"The content of this video doesn't rise to that level. All search results and videos about this election  including this video  surface an information panel noting that election results may not be final and we are continuing to raise up authoritative content in search results and recommendations. Additionally, we remove ads from videos that contain content that is demonstrably false about election results, like this video. We will continue to be vigilant in the post-election period," it added.

YouTube, however, informed that it took down several live streams related to US elections because it violated its spam policies.

YouTube's handling of misinformation is starkly different from that of Twitter and Facebook. While Twitter has labeled almost all the misleading posts by Donald Trump, Facebook has subtly informed the followers that the election results are not out yet. It has added notifications below the post that directs the users to its election information center.

Alleging election theft, Trump took to Twitter and wrote, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

Twitter has added a badge above the tweet that says "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process." This means that the Tweet would not be visible and users will have to click on the warning box to view the tweet

"As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly," Twitter had told the NY times.