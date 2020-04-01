Zoom video calls are not end-to-end encrypted: What does it mean?

Highlights Zoom has now said its video meetings are not encrypted.

Zoom website, however, states it supports E2E encryption.

For Zoom, it means something else.

If you have also jumped on the bandwagon and are using Zoom for video conferencing, do it at your own peril since these video meetings are not end-to-end encrypted. While Zoom has stated that it has ensured end-to-end encryption on video calls, a report says otherwise citing an official from the company. The Intercept pointed out in its analysis that there is no end-to-end encryption (E2E) on Zoom video meetings, to which a spokesperson agreed and said, "Currently, it is not possible to enable E2E encryption for Zoom video meetings."

Despite claiming that the content exchange taking place in the videos is secured using E2E, Zoom has faltered. Zoom does use some level of encryption though for the video meetings. It uses TLS (Transport Layer Security) encryption that is the standard for browsers to access HTTPS websites. This encryption protocol protects the content and private information from potential attacks. However, TLS is not equivalent to E2E and is less secure comparatively. E2E, or end-to-end encryption protects the content being exchanged on a platform from interception by the platform owner or any third party.

But Zoom has defended its claims in a rather peculiar way. According to the Zoom spokesperson, when the company says "end to end" in its "other literature", it means the encryption works between one endpoint to another within Zoom servers and that "content is not decrypted as it transfers across the Zoom cloud." The text messages sent on Zoom are end-to-end encrypted though - Zoom says it cannot decrypt the messages due to the lack of keys.

Zoom has also told The Intercept that it collects data from video meetings only to improve database and service. The data it collects includes IP addresses, details of the operating system, and device details -- there is no access to the video meeting data. Zoom has also emphasised that it does not sell any data of any user. But that may change anytime and Zoom may be asked by regulators to hand over the private data of its users for various purposes that may be directed towards ensuring censorship. Various courts may also ask Zoom for the data for legal proceedings.