Aero India 2019: Over 100 vehicles gutted in a huge fire at parking lot

More than 100 cars have been gutted in a huge fire at the parking space of the Aero Show 2019 in Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru this afternoon. The fire started in the morning around 11:55 am.

A huge plume of thick black smoke was seen in the sky near Yelahankha air base. According to a policeman present at the venue, one car suddenly caught fire, which spread uncontrollably and took around 80-100 cars in its blaze, resulting in a huge tower of smoke.

According to a Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence's tweet, all available fire fighting services, Rapid Action Force and NDRF teams were immediately mobilised. The spokesperson added that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire at the Parking Area of AeroIndia2019 and there was no loss of life or injury.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of fire at the Parking Area of AeroIndia2019. (5/n)@PMOIndia@nsitharaman@DefenceMinIndia@DrSubhashMoS@drajaykumar_ias - Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) February 23, 2019

The cause of the fire is still not identified. The parking spot is a few kilometres away from the venue of the air show.

A senior police officer MN Reddi, in his tweet, mentioned, "Fire in the open field parking lot of aero show. Nearly 20 cars burnt. Fire fighting operations by Chief Fire Officer and 10 water tenders staff underway (sic)."

#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds. - M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) February 23, 2019

However, there is no disruption to the Aero India show due to the fire.

A day before the start of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019, two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed during an air show rehearsal. A pilot of one of the two Hawk aircraft was killed, while two other pilots injured during the

Also Read: Aero India 2019: Badminton star PV Sindhu flies aircraft Tejas to celebrate Women's Day