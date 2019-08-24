Business Today

In pics: Arun Jaitley, an astute politician and BJP's chief troubleshooter

While the nation mourns the death of BJP's chief troubleshooter, here's a look at Arun Jaitley's life in pictures

New Delhi     Last Updated: August 24, 2019  | 18:55 IST
Colleagues and friends fondly remember former finance minister Arun Jaitley for different reasons. While BJP veteran L K Advani recalls how Jaitley was a foodie and recommended places to eat at, former PM Manmohan Singh considered him an outstanding parliamentarian. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said he would remember him as a great reformer. While the nation mourns the death of BJP's chief troubleshooter, here's a look at Arun Jaitley's life in pictures.

