KV Subramanian resigns from Bandhan Bank after appointment as CEA

Bandhan Bank on Friday announced that Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has resigned as independent director from its board following his appointment as the chief economic advisor (CEA) to the government.

On December 7, the government had appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Subramanian as the CEA for a period of three years.

"We would like to inform that pursuant to appointment as the CEA to the Government of India, Prof Krishnamurthy V Subramanian vide his email dated January 04, 2019, has tendered his resignation from the office of independent director of the Bank with effect from December 23, 2018," Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

A PhD from University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and currently an associate professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, Subramanian has replaced economist Arvind Subramanian, who resigned from the post in June this year and left the country shortly thereafter.

