PM inaugurates global trade show at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated a global trade show in Gandhinagar, organised as part of the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019.

After inaugurating the trade show, Modi visited a few pavilions and saw some of the products kept on display.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is being held on around two lakh sq mt area of an exhibition ground in the state capital. Around 25 industrial and business sectors are showcasing their products at the event.

The trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22).

For the first time, the government has organised buyer-seller and reserve buyer-seller meet as part of the trade show, where manufacturers, mainly from the MSME sector, are displaying their products.

Around 1,500 overseas and domestic buyers are expected to visit the trade show, which aims to benefit MSMEs (micro, small & medium enterprises) from Gujarat. Sixteen pavilions are displaying products in as many categories.

For the first time, there is a separate pavilion showcasing products from the African countries.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar.

No delegation from Pakistan would be attending the event, which was initiated in 2003 by Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.