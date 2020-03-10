Post-Holi tips and precautions: How to remove harmful colours gently from skin, hair; check here

Holi is a festival of celebrating with colours. People tend to gather with their entire families and friends and put colours on each other. But, sometimes these colours can be harsh on the skin and hair, which can be damaging. Also, getting rid of the colours from the bodies afterwards can be a tough task.

Here are some post-Holi tips to get the natural glow back:

Don't take a bath immediately: First, apply a layer of oil and wait for 10 minutes. Then before heading to the shower, simply wipe off the oil using cotton cloth or soft tissue.

Removing colours from your face: First, rinse your face with cold water and then apply a layer of cleansing cream on it to release impurities and toxic substances out of the skin pores. Also, try to avoid using brushes, or using lemon or tomatoes to remove colours as they may make your skin prone to rashes.

Taking care of your eyes: After a full day of exposure to colours, dust and water, our eyes become stressed. Therefore, applying a good eye cream or eye-coolant before hitting the bed will make you soothe the stress from the day and feel fresh in the morning. Using these regularly will also help clear dark circles and patches around your eyes.

Take care of your skin: One's skin undergoes a lot of stress during the celebration of Holi, due to due to the harmful and toxic elements in synthetic colours. It's best to be make-up free and let the skin rest for some time. Rubbing ice cubes on rashes would help soothe the skin. Additionally, try and avoid shaving, waxing, facials or bleach for around a week.

Cleaning your hair: Use a shampoo which contains natural ingredients to wash off the colours from your hair. Also, don't forget to apply conditioner after washing your hair to give it shine, strength and nourishment.

The essence of moisturising: A good moisturiser will protect your skin from getting dry and itchy. Applying it all over the body after every few hours will help your skin to gain its glow back quickly. Also, don't forget to use sunscreen for protection from harmful rays of the sun.

