Satish Magar takes over as new national president of CREDAI

Satish Magar Sunday took over as the new national president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), the apex body of private real estate developers in India.

CREDAI announced this change of guard in a press release issued here.

Magar, who is the managing director of Magarpatta City, took over the baton from Jaxay Shah to become the new president of the 20-year-old body, it said.

Magar, who was earlier the president of CREDAI's Pune as well as Maharashtra chapters, said he aims to expand CREDAI's footprint to 100 more cities over the next two years with a robust focus on tier two, three and four cities.

Magar and his team intend to build a stronger skilling ecosystem and aim to impart skill training to 1 lakh construction workers over the next two years, it added.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Parikh was unanimously elected as the new president of CREDAI Maharashtra for 2019-21.

