Cabinet briefing: Cabinet approves Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for textile sector

2:31 PM (3 hours ago)

India working on FTA with Western countries

Posted by :- Manoj Sharma

India is also working on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Western countries like the UK, EU and the UAE. "We are planning to correct the tariff restrictions on Indian products. We are trying to cover this disability in the FTAs. FTAs can't be done in hurry. FTAs done in a hurried manner in the past have hurt the Indian interests. That is the reason India opted out of RCEP. Our principle for FTA is reciprocity," says Goyal.