CBI to question ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

Munish Chandra Pandey
The Central Bureau of Investigation is set to question ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Videocon loan case in Delhi.

 
 

ISRO loses contact with satellite GSAT-6A

Petrol price soars to 4-year high, diesel at all-time high

RBI likely to maintain status quo as inflation risks weigh

Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot denies dealings with Deepak Kochhar

EXCLUSIVE: PNB pays back Rs 6600 crore to eight banks defrauded in Nirav Modi scam

Reliance Jio 4G download speed faster than Airtel, Vodafone in February: TRAI data

 
 

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors clock double-digit growth in March

E-way bill for inter-state movement of goods rolled out nationwide

No quid pro quo, ICICI Bank gave loan on merit, says Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot

PNB scam under examination for enforcement action, says RBI

Vedanta wins bid to acquire Electrosteel Steels with Rs 5,000 crore offer

After a flop rollout in Feb, transporters keep fingers crossed on e-way bill 2.0

This time, however, government said the GSTN portal has been beefed up to handle 75 lakh inter-state e-way bills a day.

In a first, IRCTC opens luxury saloon car to public, calls it a 'moving house'

Why non-compliance could prove to be a costly mistake for Indian banks

The focus on compliance has accelerated, globally, after the global financial meltdown.

Who is Deepak Kochhar, the man at the centre of ICICI-Videocon controversy?

