Bigil box office collection Day 26: Vijay's film earns Rs 300 crore globally; becomes his highest grosser in UK

Bigil box office collection: Tamil film Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay has proved to be a blockbuster in domestic as well as overseas markets. The film has become Vijay's highest grosser in the UK, surpassing his 2017 release Mersel. According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, film Bigil has raked in GBP 588,234 in UK whereas Mersel has a recorded collections of GBP 560,858.

Moreover, Bigil has hit the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. So far, Bigil's gross box office collection stood at Rs 208.5 crore in India and the film minted Rs 93 crore in overseas market. With this, the film has become the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019 worldwide.

In addition to this, Bigil has dethroned Ajith's 'Viswasam' and has emerged as biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu. It has collected nearly Rs 143 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Ajith's 'Viswasam' grossed around Rs 140 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu.

Bigil was released on Diwali (October 25). The film has broken several records at the box office since its release. Directed by Atlee, this film had also broken the lifetime record of Rajinikanth's Petta on its ninth day. Bigil, on its ninth day, earned over Rs 230 crore at the global box office market while 'Petta' had earned around Rs 222 crore.

With the success of Bigil, the 45-year-old Vijay has three consecutive blockbusters to his credit -- Mersal (2017) and Sarkar (2018) and Bigil (2019).

Film Bigil is the third collaboration of director Atlee with Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore and released across 3,000 screens globally. The film was also dubbed and released in Telugu as 'Whistle'.

In Bigil, Vijay is sharing screen with actress Nayanthara. The film sees Vijay in dual roles as a father and a son. Vijay plays the coach of a women's football team. It also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha, Indhuja and many others.

