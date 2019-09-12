Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 6: Sushant Singh, Shraddha Kapoor film stays strong; makes Rs 61 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release Chhichhore is performing rather well in the box office. Chhichhore's box office collection has surpassed Rs 60 crore in six days, which is Rs 10 crore on an average. The movie's earnings come on the back of positive word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Critics have unanimously praised the movie's portrayal of college life and its humour.

Chhichhore's box office collection on Wednesday was Rs 7.20 crore, taking the total earnings of six days to Rs 61.33 crore. Chhichhore has already surpassed the first week collection of Shraddha Kapoor's previous hit Stree. It is, however, yet to inch towards the first week collection of Sushant Singh Rajput's hit MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Chhichhore box office collection at a glance:

Day 1(Opening day): Rs 7.32 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 16.41 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.20 crore

Total collection: Rs 61.33 crore

Chhichhore is likely to pull up its earnings on the coming weekend. While it is clashing with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho, it has maintained its momentum. While weekends give a push to a movie's collection, big releases may take a bite off the moolah. This weekend, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha-starrer Dream Girl as well as Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda-starrer Section 375 is scheduled to release.

Chhichhore revolves around the lives of a group of friends from college to middle age. The movie is made on an estimated budget of Rs 62.33 crore and features Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar along with the lead actors.

