Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film refuses to slow down; crosses Rs 75 crore

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has also gained the title of his second-biggest opening movie after his previous release, Simmba and Alia Bhatt's highest opening film.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Gully Boy has managed to keep cash registers ringing at the ticket window. The movie surpassed the Rs 75 crore milestone on Monday. Interestingly, Zoya Akhtar's directorial is also on its way to become her highest-grossing movie, overtaking Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which minted Rs 90.27 crore at the domestic box office in its very first week. Also, the trade pundits are expecting that the film's earnings would maintain its pace over the week.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy made Rs 50 crore in 3 days and Rs 75 crore mark in 5 days. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt movie collected Rs 19.40 crore, Rs 13.10 crore, Rs 18.65 crore, and Rs 21.30 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The movie has grossed approximately Rs 79.95 crore at the box office so far.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has also gained the title of his second-biggest opening movie after his previous release, Simmba and Alia Bhatt's highest opening film.  Simmba, which had grossed nearly Rs 20 crore on its very first day, had earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

The Movie's songs have become a quite rage among the youth of the country. Netizens are busy creating and sharing memes of songs like Apna Time Aayega, Azadi and more. Even politicians and political parties have used the songs keeping the youth in mind. Recently, the country's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also shared a post, and said "Tera Time Aayega", a take on the hit song 'Apna Time Aayega.'

Besides receiving praise from politicians and Bollywood, Gully Boy has also received appreciation from four times Grammy award-winner, Will Smith. He has praised Ranveer Singh for his performance in the movie. Will Smith, in an Instagram post, said, "Yo, Ranveer! Congrats, man! I am loving what you are doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip-hop here, seeing hip-hop all over the world like that... I am loving it, man. Congrats, go get 'em."

Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. ð·: @alansilfen

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy narrates the story of Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, who is an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. The movie is loosely based on the lives  of street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions have produced Gully Boy.  Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

