Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar's film set to smash some more records

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer film Mission Mangal is inching closer to cross Rs 200 crore mark in its third week at the box office. The Jagan Shakti directorial film, released on August 15, has earned nearly Rs 187.20 crore in eighteen days. Further, during the fourth week, the space-drama film of Kumar may smash a new record by becoming his highest grosser in a career spanning 28 years. Mission Mangal is days afar from surpassing the box office collection of his 2018 blockbuster 2.0 (Rs 189.55 crore). Meanwhile, Mission Mangal has witnessed a slight dip in its box office business in the third weekend because of the release of much-hyped multilingual film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor. Mission Mangal collected nearly Rs 6 crore in its third weekend.

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection so far:

Opening Day: Rs 29.16 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 97.56 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 128.16 crore

End of Week 2: Rs 178.11 crroe

Weekend 3: Rs 9.09 crore

Moreover, multistarrer film Mission Mangal has also performed well in the overseas market. The film on Day 18 has grossed 2,746 USD [Rs 1.96 lacs] from 2 screens in Australia and 1,373 USD [Rs 98,498] from 7 screens in New Zealand. The film has become Akshay Kumar's highest grosser in Australia with a total earning of A$ 601,561 (Rs 2.91 crore) till September 1, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Overall, Mission Mangal has made Rs 251.16 crore worldwide.





Mission Mangal is based on the true events of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The mission saw India become the first nation in the world to reach Mars in its maiden attempt.Mission Mangal is said to be India's first film based on space technology. Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's fifth consecutive Independence Day release after Brothers (2015), Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018). The actor's track record on Independence Day has been fantastic. Barring Brothers, all the other films had gone on to become significant hits at the box office. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal's features Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

