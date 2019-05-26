PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection: PM Modi's biopic rakes in Rs 6.64 crore in 2 days

Vivek Oberoi starrer film PM Narendra Modi has raked in total Rs 6.64 crore in two days. The biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life was released in the theaters on May 24. However, the film has witnessed an upward trend of 30.56 per cent growth on Day 2, reported movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The biopic collected Rs 2.88 crore on its opening day while its earning stood at Rs 3.76 crore on the second day. According to Taran Adarsh, PM Narendra Modi is performing well in the mass circuit but it has shown a decline in the metro cities.





#PMNarendraModi witnessed an upward trend [30.56% growth] on Day 2... Performing better in mass circuits... Metros, which contribute big numbers, arenât as strong... Day 3 crucial, needs to gather speed... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: â¹ 6.64 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi, which was expected to gain good numbers at the box office after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has failed to achieve an adequate footfall.

Helmed by national award winning director Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi has received a barrage of criticism from the critics. The film has been called a farcical hagiography. Besides, the film has been in controversy ever since its release was announced. The film was postponed twice due to elections. Its initial date of release was April 12 -- a day after Phase 1 polling of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Later, the makers of the movie shifted its release date to April 5. Consequently, this led to a lot of brouhaha, mainly by the Opposition parties as they believed the release of the film around the polling period could sway voters.

Eventually, on May 2, film producer Sandip Ssingh announced the final release date of PM Narendra Modi, saying, "We come again fighting all the roadblocks & hurdles coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. "

The film features Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife. PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of PM Modi from childhood to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi box office collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi starrer cashes in on Modi's thumping poll win

Also read: PM Narendra Modi releases today; check box office prediction, cast