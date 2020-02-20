Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann's film all set to rake in moolah

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana will be back on the silver screen on February 21 after delivering seven hits on the trot. His 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' is set to hit the screens tomorrow. This time, the 35-year-old actor is paired with Kota Factory-famed Jitender Kumar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan is a social-romantic comedy film, which will focus on same-sex marriage. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Both films are directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Prediction: According to film analyst Sumit Kadel, the film could earn roughly Rs 10 crore on its first day. Although, films based on homosexuality have not received good response from audience in the past, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is potentially strong to become a blockbuster, primarily due to the film's starcast and positive response to its trailer.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan cast: With this film, Ayushmann Khurrana has reunited with veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh, after his 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho. Neena and Gajraj, who played the role of Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho, will be seen as his in-laws in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Jitender Kumar will be featured as Aman Tripathi and Ayushmann as Kartik Singh. Apart from them, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh will be seen in other significant roles

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan trailer: The trailer of the film, which has been awarded UA certificate, has received over 50 million views on YouTube. The trailer highlights the stigma around same sex love in India. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners, Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 6: Sara-Kartik's film dwindles