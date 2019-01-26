Simmba Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's movie makes Rs 385 crore worldwide

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is performing well at both domestic and overseas box-office. The film has managed to gross Rs 238.67 crore at the domestic box-office and is nearing Rs 100 crore mark at the overseas markets.

Ranveer Singh's movie has surpassed the earnings of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Salman Khan's Race 3. Currently, Simmba has managed to surpass the collections of Hollywood's multi-starrer Avengers: Infinity War. The Marvel's superhero flick has made over Rs 227 crore at the Indian box-office in 10 weeks.

#Simmba has almost exhausted its theatrical run in traditional markets #Overseas [first round]... However, it has amassed a superb total in 5 weeks... Total till 24 Jan 2019: $ 13.202 million [â¹ 93.81 cr]... Nears â¹ ð¯ cr mark. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

Ranveer Singh's Simmba has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War with a collection of Rs 238.67 crore in just four weeks. Rohit Shetty's cop-action-drama managed to earn Rs 150.81 crore, Rs 61.62 crore, Rs 20.06 crore and Rs 6.18 crore in the first week, second week, third week and the fourth week respectively.

Rohit Shetty's film is nearing Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in just 25 days of its release. Simmba has grossed approximately Rs 385 crore worldwide. However, the movie is facing around 70 per cent drop in its 4th-week collection when compared with its 3rd-week earnings.

Ranveer Singh's film is facing competition from Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister, and recently released, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Rohit Shetty's directorial has gained positive reviews from fans and critics alike for its action sequences, cameo appearances and storytelling.

Simmba's plot revolves around Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, who is a corrupt police officer living an unethical life. But, due to a sudden incident, his life transforms him and makes to become a righteous person.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba also features Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles. The film has multiple cameo appearances from Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and from the lead actors Golmaal series.

