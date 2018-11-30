2.0 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie off to a great start

After multiple delays, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 was finally released on November 29. The superstar's films are nothing sort of a festival in the country. Rajinikanth's latest offering 2.0 is no different. According to reports, fans performed aarti before entering the theatres while some took out a rath yatra.

All these are good tidings for India's most expensive film. The makers would look to recover the staggering budget of Rs 540 crore as soon as possible. Additionally, with no other release to take a bite out of its collections this week, 2.0 reigns supreme.

The movie made Rs 2.64 crore in Chennai and Rs 8.25 crore in Karnataka. The Hindi version is estimated to have fetched Rs 25 crore. In overseas locations as well, 2.0 has made a good impact. The movie made Rs 11.11 lakh in New Zealand and Rs 58.46 in Australia. In USA too, the movie has earned around Rs 2 crore.

Critics and trade analysts had already predicted that the movie would mint more than Thugs of Hindostan on its opening day. Analysts believed that 2.0 would rake in anything from Rs 70 crore to Rs 120 crore on Day 1. From the initial reports, it is likely for 2.0 to achieve that record.

Rajinikanth's 2.0's collections have been fuelled by the stellar reviews the movie's VFX has received. Although 2.0's plot has received mixed reviews, the critics have been blown away by the special effects used in the movie. Additionally, so far, the word-of-mouth has been positive, nudging audiences to flock to the theatres.

Rajinikanth's reprisal of the characters of Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran has been a major factor for the significant footfall. Moreover, Akshay Kumar's character and look of Pakshirajan has garnered enough curiosity and interest.

The movie has been released across 10,000 screens globally. The makers have also rolled out the movie in multiple languages. They also approached the court to ban pirating websites, following which the Madras High Court ordered 12,000 illegal websites to be blocked.

Shankar's sequel to Enthiran takes place in the city of Chennai where cell phones are flying off people's hands and shelves. No one is quite sure where these go. Even the revered Dr Vaseegaran seems to lack an explanation. Gradually things take a turn for the worse with mysterious deaths of people associated with cell phone business. As such, only one thing can save them all - Chitti, making it imperative for the scientist to bring him back to life.

The movie also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sushanshu Pandey along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.