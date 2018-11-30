2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth's film opens strong in the South; Hindi version struggles

Starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in the lead roles, 2.0 was expected to be a big hit at the box office. The movie is performing well in the Southern region but is struggling to keep up to expectations as far as the Hindi version is concerned.

The movie's Hindi version collected approximately Rs 20.25 crore on its first day. Even Akshay Kumar's previous release Gold had earned more than 2.0. Gold had collected more than Rs 25 crore on its opening day. The film ranks eighth among the top Hindi grossers of 2018 so far.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh mentioned 2.0's collections in his tweet and said, "Non-holiday release, yet 2.0's Hindi version collected Rs 20.25 crore in India."

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it's a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

According to Box office India, 2.0 has collected gross of around Rs 80 crore across the country. The record for the highest opening day collection of Rs 121 crore still remains with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Therefore, the top five biggest all time openers in India, include three South Indian movies - Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, 2.0 and Kabali. The other two films are Thugs Of Hindostan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Also, Rajnikant is the only actor to have two movies in the top five biggest openers list.

Directed S Shankar, the 2010 release, Enthiran, had collected around Rs 290 crore at the box office. Rajinikanth plays the role of hero as Dr Vaseegaran and also the villain as Chitti in Enthiran. In 2.0, Chitti is brought back to life by Dr Vaseegaran to tackle Pakshirajan, played by Akshay Kumar.

2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson. The movie has been released in almost 10,000 screens globally with around 32,000-33,000 shows across India.

(Edited By Vivek Dubey)