Article 15 Box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues strong run

Article 15, the socio-political drama film starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role is running strong at the box office on its sixth day. Having raked in a total of Rs 27.68 crore so far, the Article 15 box office collection is likely to cross the Rs 30 crore mark soon, according to early estimates. The first day Article 15 box office collection was recorded to be Rs 5.02 crore which was followed by a box office collection of Rs 7.25 crore on its second day. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is based on the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The storyline for the socio-political drama film, Article 15, has been inspired from true life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, is plays a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

Article 15 has been appreciated and received well by fans as well as critics. India Today reviewer Lakshana N Palat wrote in her review, "In a world of Bollywood cinema, where chest-thumping and nauseating patriotism is celebrated, it is safe to say Article 15 is a daring and well-meaning courageous film.Unlike Karan Johar's glossy Dhadak, which tiptoed around caste in its film even though the original Sairat was hard-hitting, Article 15 plunges right in, unabashedly." Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works, Article 15 was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, which premiered on June 20.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

