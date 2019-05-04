Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 8: Marvel's film smashes previous records; to cross Rs 400 cr mark in week 2

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film Avengers: Endgame is proving to be a tough competition to some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. The movie has grossed more than Rs 300 crore so far at the ticket window and is expected to surpass the collections of Bollywood movies like Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju.

Now #AvengersEndgame is decimating previous records and setting new benchmarks... The audience is thirsting for well-made entertainers, but we rely more on packaging and marketing to do the trick... No wonder, our films misfire too often. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2019

According to Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweets today, the Marvel film is decimating previous records and setting new benchmarks and is likely to cruise past Rs 400 crore by the second week.

While comparing the Hollywood flick with the earning of other mega releases in Hindi and their earnings in the first 7 days, he stated that the superhero film has shattered two myths: Screen count and release period.

#AvengersEndgame has shattered two myths: Screen count and release period... Most *Hindi* biggies release in 3500 screens, even 4000 or 4500+ at times, yet those movies don't achieve the numbers that #AvengersEndgame has amassed in just *seven days* on *2845* screens. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2019

The superhero film crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on its second day of release at the Indian box office, Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven.

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance... Crossed 50 cr: Day 1 100 cr: Day 2 150 cr: Day 3 200 cr: Day 5 250 cr: Day 7 Will it finish at 350 cr or cruise past 400 cr?... Biz in Week 2 will be the deciding factor. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

It was the highest earning film of 2019 in India with Rs. 244 cr, which the blockbuster achieved by the Day -7, making the film king of the Indian box office. It has turned heavy for all Hindi films combined, including the top grosser Baahubali. Not just this, it has become the biggest opener of all-time.

Film critic and journalist Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures after a week's collection, as per which, Endgame has beaten every Hindi film in history when compared the collections of big Hindi releases with the Endgame collections. He also believes that Avengers: Endgame, is likely to earn somewhere between Rs 350-400 crore in its lifetime.

#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 310 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

The Hollywood flick Avengers: Endgame was one of the most awaited releases for a long time. Directed by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), the movie has become the highest Hollywood grosser in the world and has highly positive reviews passed by fans. With an astounding $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, the Avengers: Endgame has already surpassed the lifetime total collections of Avengers.

The movie shows Thanos, the mad Titan, engaging in an epic face-off with the superheroes, including the original Avengers. The Hollywood biggie features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

Also Read: 'Dangerous to let viable cos close down':IBBI chief Sahoo

Also Read: Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 3,000 cr via private placement of debentures