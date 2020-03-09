Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani film makes Rs 53 crore

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has hit a home run in the national as well as the overseas markets. In the overseas markets, the Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer action film has made a total of Rs 13.03 crore till Saturday. Back home, the Ahmed Khan directorial has minted around Rs 39.92 crore at the box office. The Tiger Shroff Disha Patani film has made a total of Rs 53 crore so far. According to Box Office India, the film needs to maintain its stride at the ticket windows on Mondays due to Holi.

#Baaghi3 slows on Day 2... Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary... Should witness growth on Day 3... Day 5 [#Holi] should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards... Eyes 52 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr. Total: 33.53 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2020

The Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled film features actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is the first film to feature Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together. Jackie portrays the role of Tiger's father in the Fox Star Studios bankrolled film. Disha Patani, who was the leading lady in Baaghi 2 also features in the film in a special number.

Talking of reviews, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the Tiger Shroff Riteish Deshmukh-starrer a rating of 3 and a half stars. Adarsh said that the film was a "well packaged mass entertainer". While Adarsh gave the movie a 3 and a half rating, India Today's Nairita Mukherjee had an entirely different take on the film.

Mukherjee gave the movie a 1.5 rating and wrote, "Almost the entire half goes into establishing a Ghazab-like (a 1982 film starring Dharmendra in a double role) premise. Vikram, who probably needed psychological attention in childhood, and we mean it extremely sensitively, joins the police force and is placed in a PS in Agra. Like the coronavirus, the two brothers travel to Agra."

