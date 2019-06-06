Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's action drama gets a grand opening

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Bharat, which was released on Eid, raked in over Rs 30-35 crore on its opening day, say early estimates. The initial box office numbers make Bharat one of the biggest releases of this year. His earlier Eid release, Race 3, despite not so good reviews, had also made Rs 27 crore on its first day. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture is full of drama, action, emotion, and comedy. Salman's Eid releases have worked exceptionally well at the ticket counter, thanks to his huge fan base, which added up to the box office collection of Bharat.

Film critic Taran Adarsh has called the 'Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif- starrer' a 'Smash-hit' and has given 4 out of 5 stars to the movie. He went on to say that "Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully". The film witnessed a grand opening on its Day 1, however, Bharat's box-office first-day collection was "reportedly affected a little by the India vs South Africa World Cup match that took place in England".

#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT. Rating: An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He's exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview pic.twitter.com/FVMFYZf9y0 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

The power-packed action drama was released on 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. One of the biggest Hindi releases this year, Bharat has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide.

#Bharat screen count... India: 4700 Overseas: 1300+ Worldwide total: 6000+ screens #Bharat has released at 43 locations [60 screens] in #Germany. One of the biggest releases ever [#Hindi]. #BharatThisEid - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2019

'Bharat' is based on the South Korean film 'Ode to my Father (2014)'. The movie traces India's post Independence history displaying the account of Bharat's life (played by Salman Khan) over a period of 60 years (from 18 to 70 years of age) after his father stays back in present-day Pakistan during the Partition of India in 1947 and asks his then 8-year old son promise to lead the household and keep the family together, no matter what.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

