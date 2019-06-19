Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Bharat becomes Salman Khan's 6th film to Rs 200-crore club

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer Bharat has collected Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office market. Besides, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has raked in whopping Rs 297.99 crore worldwide, and is expected to earn Rs 300 crore globally by Wednesday. Released on June 5, Bharat is Salman Khan's sixth film to enter the Rs 200-crore club after Sultan, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo , and Tiger Zinda Hai, said film critic Sumit Kadel.

However, Sultan (released in 2017) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2018) are Salman's fastest film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark. Both these movies, which were directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, earned Rs 200 crore in the first week. Sultan went beyond the Rs 300-crore mark in five weeks whereas Tiger Zinda Hai crossed Rs 300-crore mark in its third week.

Moreover, Bharat became biggest opener of 2019 by earning Rs 42.2 crore on the first day of its release. The patriotic drama has triumphed over several other Bollywood releases of this year, including Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore), mentioned Taran Adarsh.

After earning Rs 2.50 crore on Day 13, Bharat still has audience flocking to theatres. Bharat was released across 4,700 screens in India and on over 1,300 screens overseas. It has been released in as many as 43 countries worldwide. Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. The film is an official remake of Korean drama 'An Ode to My Father'.

