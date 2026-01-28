'Border 2' box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol starrer nears Rs 200 cr in India even after a significant dip 

'Border 2' has used the Republic Day weekend exactly the way a big war drama should, by turning packed theatres and patriotic buzz into a strong early run. Starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film has stayed steady since its release on January 23, and even after its first weekday slowdown, it remains just a step away from the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

The film’s biggest push came on Monday, riding the holiday wave. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 63.5 crore on its first Monday, giving its domestic net collections a major jump to around Rs 193 crore. The makers, T-Series, also said the film’s worldwide box office collection has touched Rs 250 crore, signalling strong traction overseas as well.

Day 5 brings the first real weekday drop

Tuesday marked the first real test after the holiday stretch ended. Early estimates suggest Border 2 collected around Rs 19.5 crore on Day 5, a sharp fall compared to the Rs 59 crore it made on Republic Day. Trade watchers, however, point out that such drops are common once the holiday advantage fades.

Even so, Monday’s performance remains a standout moment for the film. The Republic Day spike not only delivered its highest single-day figure so far, but also placed Border 2 among the biggest Republic Day box office performers in recent years.

Week-one numbers keep the Rs 200 crore mark within reach

The film opened strongly with Rs 30 crore on Friday, then climbed through the weekend with Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 54 crore on Sunday. With Tuesday’s collection added, its total net domestic earnings are now estimated at Rs 196.50 crore, putting the Rs 200 crore milestone well within reach.

Franchise momentum builds as Border 3 is confirmed

The strong run has also sparked renewed interest in the franchise. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently confirmed that a third instalment, titled Border 3, is in development. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said the project will be a joint venture between his company and director Anurag Singh’s banner.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. The film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border and is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.