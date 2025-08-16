Coolie vs War 2 Day 2: Rajinikanth leads with ₹151 crore, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR close behind

After two blockbuster days at the box office, Coolie is holding a slim lead over War 2, pulling ahead in total collections across India and overseas—even as War 2 edges out the Rajinikanth-starrer in Day 2 earnings.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk and other trade outlets, Coolie has amassed ₹118.5 crore in India net collections over two days, surpassing War 2, which stands at ₹108 crore. Globally, Coolie has raked in approximately ₹151 crore, thanks in part to a phenomenal overseas showing estimated at $8 million.

On Day 2, however, it was War 2 that led the charts. The Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR action spectacle earned ₹56.5 crore across India, overtaking Coolie’s Day 2 total of ₹53.5 crore. Despite that daily surge, Coolie’s historic Day 1 haul of ₹65 crore, the highest ever for a Tamil-language film, helped it maintain its lead in cumulative earnings.

Regionally, Coolie continues to dominate in Tamil and Telugu circuits, bolstered by Rajinikanth’s unmatched pull in the South. Meanwhile, War 2 is accelerating in the Hindi and Telugu markets, with occupancy levels topping 50% in urban centers and multiplexes.

Both films have benefited from the Independence Day holiday window, and trade analysts expect weekend collections to soar. Projections suggest that both Coolie and War 2 could surpass ₹200 crore India gross by Sunday.

While Coolie holds the advantage in the South and overseas, War 2 has gained momentum in the Hindi heartland. With massive star power on both sides and mixed but serviceable reviews, the final verdict could hinge on Saturday and Sunday footfalls.