'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh's film beats RRR's lifetime India biz, unfazed by 'Ikkis'

Dhurandhar, the spy espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, continues to sell tickets as the film enters its 28th day at the domestic box office. The film has become the first Hindi film ever to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its fourth week, leaving behind the likes of Pushpa 2 (₹57.95 crore), Chhaava (₹43.98 crore), and Stree 2 (₹37.75 crore).

The film made a total of ₹218 crore in its first week, ₹261.50 crore in its second week, ₹189.50 crore in its third week, and ₹115.70 crore in its fourth week. With this, Dhurandhar's box office collection now stands at ₹784.50 crore.

Given its stupendous run at the ticket counters, the film has crossed the lifetime box office collection of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR. RRR raked in ₹782.2 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Commenting on the film's box office run, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone [ it's the ONLY Hindi film to post *double-digit* collections for *28 consecutive days*. Dhurandhar is continuing its box office supremacy despite a new release [Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows... Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well."

As per Adarsh, Ikkis logged a decent opening collection at ₹7.28 crore on January 1. He claimed that the film benefitted from the late Dharmendra's presence.

"Ikkis exceeds all expectations, opening to a healthy Day 1 total... Business gathered momentum post-noon, with the new year [1 Jan 2026] holiday giving a clear boost to collections. The film also benefitted from the presence of legendary actor Dharmendra, whose final screen appearance happens to be Ikkis. The film now needs to maintain this pace over the extended weekend to post a respectable total," he commented.

Meanwhile, a revised version of Dhurandhar is currently screening in theatres near you from January 1, 2026, after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry requested the makers to mute certain words and revise a dialogue.

One of the words that has been muted is "Baloch", as per a Bollywood Hungama report. A source told Bollywood Hungama that cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy tasked to infiltrate the dreaded criminal gangs of Lyari. Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.