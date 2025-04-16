'Good Bad Ugly' box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar's film mints ₹171.5 crore worldwide. Will it outdo 'Thunivu'?

Ajith Kumar's latest film Good Bad Ugly has had a great run at the box office, taking moviegoers and trade pundits by surprise. At the worldwide box office, the film has raked in over ₹170 crore as of its first 6 days at the ticket counters.

The film has made a total of ₹171.5 crore at the global box office as of its first Tuesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. At this rate, it is likely to soon cross the lifetime worldwide business of the 2023 hit film Thunivu.

During its lifetime run, Thunivu made a total of ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Good Bad Ugly continues to remain on top at the UAE box office ever since its release.

Back home, Good Bad Ugly's daily collections slipped below the ₹10 crore mark for the first time since it hit the silver screens. Ajith's film opened at ₹29.25 crore and went onto rake in ₹15 crore on its day 2, ₹19.75 crore on its day 3, ₹22.3 crore on its day 4, ₹15 crore on its day 5, and around ₹6.50 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹107.80 crore as of its first Tuesday.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said: "Good Bad Ugly super hold on a working day (Tuesday) as it crosses ₹100 crore gross in TN. Trade is convinced now it will work in its second weekend with no opposition during Easter holidays!"

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film focuses on a gangster called Red Dragon who leaves the world of crime to be with his wife and their son again but is forced to come face to face with his past to save his family.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Priya Prakash Varrier, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres worldwide alongside Sunny Deol's Jaat on April 10.