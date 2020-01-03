Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay-Kareena's film continues its dream run; touches Rs 120 cr mark

Good Newwz box office collection: Film Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office in its first week at the box office.

The comedy flick collected a total collection of Rs 117.10 crore in six days of its release.

Good Newwz, which released on December 27, had earned Rs 17.56 crore on Day 1. On Saturday and Sunday, its collections surged to Rs 21.78 crore and Rs 26.65 crore, respectively. The film earned Rs 13.41 crore on Monday, Rs 16.20 on Tuesday and Rs 22.50 crore on Wednesday. Additionally, early estimates show Good Newwz continued its dream run at the box office on the seventh day too on account of Thursday being Gurpurab Holiday.



#GoodNewwz is Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz... Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: 117.10 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020 "Is there any better news than this in the beginning of the year? It's #GoodNewwz! Thank you for showering your love on the Batras!" Dharma Productions, the banner behind the comedy, tweeted along with a video of the collections. In terms of international collection, Good Newwz has raked in $ 2.85 million in US and Canad, $ 981,000 in UAE, $663,000 in UK and 828,000 in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, reported film analyst Taran Adarsh. Overall, Good Newwz overseas box oofice collections were recorded $ 4.84 million [Rs 34.52 crore] till Day 5. #GoodNewwz nears $ 6 million in the international markets... Total till Wed [1 Jan 2020]: $ 5.90 million [ 42.12 cr]... Key markets...

#USA + #Canada: $ 2.85 mn

#UAE + #GCC: $ 981k

#UK: $ 663k

#Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 828k#Overseas taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Good Newwz is a laugh riot that showcases a story of two married couples. In the film, sperms of two couples, having a same surname, interchange who try to conceive babies through in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).

