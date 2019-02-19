Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film refuses to slow down; earns Rs 81 crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Gully Boy has managed to keep cash registers ringing at the ticket window. The movie surpassed the Rs 75 crore milestone on Monday. Interestingly, Zoya Akhtar's directorial is also on its way to become her highest-grossing movie, overtaking Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which minted Rs 90.27 crore at the domestic box office in its very first week. Also, the trade pundits are expecting that the film's earnings would maintain its pace over the week.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy made Rs 50 crore in 3 days and Rs 75 crore mark in 5 days. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt movie collected Rs 19.40 crore, Rs 13.10 crore, Rs 18.65 crore, and Rs 21.30 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The movie has managed to earn Rs 8.65 crore on Monday, thus taking its overall collection to Rs 81.10 crore at the box office so far.

#GullyBoy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]... Expectedly, metros are driving the biz... Should hit cr on Thu [Day 8]... Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: 81.10 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon] Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar's #DilDhadakneDo [ 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara [ 90.27 cr; Zoya's highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: 72.45 cr. India biz - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has also gained the title of his second-biggest opening movie after his previous release, Simmba and Alia Bhatt's highest opening film. Simmba, which had grossed nearly Rs 20 crore on its very first day, had earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

The Movie's songs have become a quite rage among the youth of the country. Netizens are busy creating and sharing memes of songs like Apna Time Aayega, Azadi and more. Even politicians and political parties have used the songs keeping the youth in mind. Recently, the country's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also shared a post, and said "Tera Time Aayega", a take on the hit song 'Apna Time Aayega.'

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

Besides receiving praise from politicians and Bollywood, Gully Boy has also received appreciation from four times Grammy award-winner, Will Smith. He has praised Ranveer Singh for his performance in the movie. Will Smith, in an Instagram post, said, "Yo, Ranveer! Congrats, man! I am loving what you are doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip-hop here, seeing hip-hop all over the world like that... I am loving it, man. Congrats, go get 'em."

" Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you're doing with Gullyboy for me old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man congrats " - Will Smith to Ranveer Singh - OMGGGG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AzZWjDmZLk - RanveerSingh TBT (@RanveerSinghtbt) February 16, 2019

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy narrates the story of Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, who is an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. The movie is loosely based on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions have produced Gully Boy. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

