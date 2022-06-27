‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ box office: Varun Dhawan-starrer rakes in Rs 36.93 cr on opening weekend 

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer family entertainer JuggJugg Jeeyo has fared positively in its first weekend. The Raj Mehta-directorial raked in Rs 9.28 crore on Friday, Rs 12.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, totaling to Rs 36.93 crore, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He wrote, “Jugjugg Jeeyo fares very well in weekend 1…. Gains on day 2 and 3 positive sign.. multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on day 3… Needs to maintain a strong grip on day 4… Friday Rs 9.28 crore, Saturday Rs 12.55 crore, Sunday Rs 15.10 crore. Total: Rs 36.93 crore. India business.”

#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1... Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign... Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3... Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/SBRokXUZCZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2022

He also said in another tweet that the film has joined the likes of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in terms of first weekend box office numbers.

While Jugjugg Jeeyo raked in Rs 36.93 crore on its first weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 55.96 crore in the same time period. Samrat Prithviraj raked in Rs 39.40 crore in its first weekend whereas Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 39.12 crore.

About Jugjugg Jeeyo

Jugjugg Jeeyo released on June 24 across over 4,389 screens. These screens comprise 3,375 screens across India and 1,014 screens in the overseas market. The film has been headlined by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The movie features popular TV anchor Maniesh Paul in a supporting role and marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.