Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 22: Shahid Kapoor's film makes Rs 250 crore; highest-grosser of 2019

Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Kabir Singh has scaled new heights in the box office. Kabir Singh's box office collection is another marker of the film's popularity despite the controversy surrounding the lead character's problematic portrayal. Shahid Kapoor's film braved many things to reach this height including the World Cup 2019 matches as well as torrential rains in many parts of the country. Had the conditions been favourable, Kabir Singh would have, perhaps, made much more than what it has currently.

Even on its third week, Kabir Singh's box office collection did not slow down. It made Rs 5.40 crore on its third Friday, Rs 7.51 crore on Saturday, Rs 9.61 crore on Sunday, Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, Rs 3.20 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.11 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 3.32 crore on Thursday. The box office collection of Kabir Singh has so far reached Rs 249.60 crore and it will cross Rs 250 crore on its fourth Friday.

The bulk of Kabir Singh's box office collection came from Week 1 when it made Rs 134.42 crore, followed by Rs 78.78 crore on Week 2 and Rs 36.40 crore on Week 3. Shahid Kapoor's film had made Rs 50 crore on Day 3 and reached Rs 100 crore on Day 5. On Day 10, Kabir Singh had made Rs 175 crore.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: 134.42 cr Week 2: 78.78 cr Week 3: 36.40 cr Total: 249.60 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

Kabir Singh's earnings got a boost from it mammoth opening day collection. It earned Rs 20.21 crore on its first day, becoming the fourth-biggest Hindi opener in the box office this year.

Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and 493 screens overseas.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar, Suresh Oberoi and Adil Hussain.

