Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aryan's romantic saga may see grand opening

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: The much-hyped movie Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan have finally hit the screens on Valentine's Day. The romantic film is directer Imtiaz Ali's take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padulkone. Before the release of the film, Sara Ali Khan said that she was taking forward the story of a film that her father did 11 years ago. But, for her, the only thing "circular" about being a part of "Love Aaj Kal" was that both the films were looking for similar answers on love in different eras. The 24-year-old actress is daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

Love Aaj Kal is set in 1990 and 2020 and tells about how the concept of love has changed over the years. In the film, Kartik Aryan has played the dual roles. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal is Hooda's third film with Imtiaz after 'Highway' and 'Cocktail'. Whereas, Sharma Has featured in a cameo in Imtiaz Ali-directed movie 'Tamasha' in 2015.

According to film analyst Sumit Kadel, film Love Aaj Kal may earn between Rs 38 crore and Rs 42 crore in its first weekend, owing to the chemistry between its lead pair and the music. Love Aaj Kal music is composed by Pritam. The film's songs have already become chartbusters. Songs like 'Shayad', 'Ha Mai Galat', 'Mehrama' and 'Rahogi Meri' have already created a buzz among netizens. Since, Love Aaj Kal has no such big competitor at the box office, the film might excel in its first week. Sumit Kadel said, Love Aaj Kal has high potential to clock Rs 100 crore in its first week.

