Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: Sara-Kartik's love film may create magic on Valentine's Day

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated film Love Aaj Kal is set for a theatrical release this Valentine's Day. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also directed original Love Aaj Kal released in 2009. In the previous film, Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan shared the screen space with Deepika Padukone, which became a big hit of the year. So, will new Love Aaj Kal be able to carry the legacy of the older one? This'll be revealed only on February 14.

Love Aaj Kal box office prediction: Although Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan's film's trailer received mixed response, its makers have managed to induce interest among the audience with some melodious songs, and the chemistry between its lead pair also looks fascinating. Since, Love Aaj Kal is a take on how love was in the past and how it is today, the film on its opening day may gain good collections as it's Valentine's Day. Estimates suggest the Imtiaz Ali Khan film may rake in Rs 10-Rs 15 crore on Day 1.

Love Aaj Kal songs: Music composer Pritam has successfully managed to launch a chartbuster music album of the new version of Love Aaj Kal, just like the older one. Ten years ago, Pritam gave hits like 'Twist', Chor Bazaari', and 'Ajj Din Chadheya'. In the new version of Love Aaj Kal, the netizens are swooning over songs like 'Shayad', 'Ha Mai Galat', 'Mehrama' and 'Rahogi Meri' already.

'Shayad' is a romantic number, sung by Arijit Singh and written by Irshad Kamil. 'Haan Main Galat' is a new track that has its own character and personality, it is said to have taken inspiration from 'Twist'. Another song 'Meharma',that talks about being lonely in a crowd, has resonated well among today's youth.

Love Aaj Kal trailer: When Love Aaj Kal trailer was out, it did not receive favorable response from netizens. A lot of memes were made on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan's acting in it. However, the actors have exuded confidence the film will be a hit. Love Aaj Kal is set in 1990 and 2020 and how the concept of love has changed over the years.

Love Aaj Kal cast: Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan, the new Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in pivotal role. Sharma was featured in a cameo in Imtiaz Ali-directed movie Tamasha in 2015. Whereas, Love Aaj Kal will be Hooda's third film with Imtiaz after 'Highway' and 'Cocktail'.