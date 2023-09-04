More than 750,000 tickets already booked for Jawan: BookMyShow 

India’s largest online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow on Monday said over 750,000 tickets of the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Jawan have already been sold on the platform. The film has generated unprecedented buzz since the release of its teaser, BookMyShow says.

Cities across India across both metros and non-metros such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Pune and Kochi are leading the charts in advance tickets booked for the film. There has been an almost equal interest from audiences opting to watch the spectacle at a single-screen theatre and multiplexes across the length and breadth of the country. “The recent triumph of Gadar 2, primarily propelled by its performance in single-screen cinemas shows how critical this factor can be to permeate to smaller towns and cities. With Jawan’s extensive reach encompassing diverse audience segments, including multiplexes and widespread single-screen presence, the potential it holds knows no bounds,” Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said.

He adds that the upcoming weekend with a power-packed release is poised to welcome a multitude of cinema enthusiasts from all corners of the country, as it brings forth an exciting cinematic experience encompassing action, drama and thrills in a vivacious mix of languages. “Jawan’s release has been much-awaited by fans across the world and India, owing to the fantastic cast, remarkable storytelling prowess of director Atlee Kumar and the enchanting musical compositions by Anirudh Ravichander. The unmistakable charisma and enchantment of Shah Rukh Khan is enthralling, promising a diverse portrayal of characters that will captivate the audience,” he said.

As screens open up for advance bookings in various cities, the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are also garnering enthusiastic support, although the Hindi version is naturally taking the lead, BookMyShow said. “What is interesting to note is that the Hindi language version of the film has seen maximum interest from markets in South and East India such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai amongst others. Except for Shah Rukh Khan, the entire realm of the film, including the cast, storyline, cinematography and overall treatment, bears a strong imprint of South Indian influence. Given this context, it's truly heartening to observe that Hindi has been embraced as the preferred language, driven by its mass appeal and popularity,” he added.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra with Deepika Padukone and Priyamani in special appearances, and is expected to do very well across regions and languages upon its release on September 7.