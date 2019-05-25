PM Narendra Modi box office collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi starrer cashes in on Modi's thumping poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic starring actor Vivek Oberoi released Friday after being delayed for almost a month. The controversial movie PM Narendra Modi is expected to receive more footfalls at the theatres after the thumping win of BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PM Narendra Modi film started with a lukewarm start on Friday morning but picked up a speed later and the evening shows witnessed a major occupancies at the theatre, reported fim critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 2.85 crore on its opening day.



#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri 2.88 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

The film is directed by Omung Kumar and was initially slated for April 5 release but due to Lok Sabha election 2019 it was postponed to April 11. However, the Election Commission (EC) further stalled the film's release for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) pushing its release to May 24.

The producer and makers of the biopic on Modi have time and again said that the film is not propanganda as it has been slammed by critics for its almost veneration of the Prime Minister.

Several Opposition parties opposed the release of the film around the polling period as they believed it would sway voters. The Opposition claimed that the release of the film before the elections could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls, following which the Supreme Court banned the film's release.

The biopic also ran into trouble after lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer found their names as part of film's association team. The duo claimed that they were credited without contributing lyrics for the songs of the film.

Producer Sandip Singh in an interview to IndiaToday.in opened up on why they decided to make this film chronicling the life of PM Modi. "We are just here to tell the story of a man who has inspired us. He comes from nowhere - he was a chaiwala and he became a prime minister of a nation with a population of 125 crore. He is one of the biggest brands in the world. Modi's story is the reason why we are making this film," he said.

The first trailer of the movie was released two moths ago while the second trailer was out just three day before the final release date. In the trailer, Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi is seen taking a jibe at the Opposition on a television show. It shows that he was on the forefront in a rescue operation during the Gujarat riots that took place in Modi's tenure as Chief Minister.

Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the PM Narendra Modi film also features Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife.